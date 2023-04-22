Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson is of the view that the Gers will welcome a tough game against Aberdeen before their Scottish Cup encounter with Celtic next weekend.

Rangers will face Celtic for the fifth time this season when they meet each other in the Scottish Cup semi-final on 30th April.

Before that, Michael Beale’s side will travel to Pittodrie to take on Barry Robson’s in-form Aberdeen on Sunday.

Ferguson admits that Rangers’ games against Aberdeen have always been feisty affairs and believes that Beale’s side will appreciate a tough encounter with the Dons before facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The former Rangers star pointed out that Robson has done brilliantly since taking charge of Aberdeen and feels that the Pittodrie outfit are rock solid in defence.

He is confident that the Dons will prove to be a good challenge for Rangers and added that Beale’s side need to be at their best to get three points.

When asked whether the clash between Rangers and Aberdeen has always been feisty, Ferguson said on Go Radio: “Yes, it always has been a feisty encounter, no doubt about that.

“If you are Rangers, that is the type of game you want the week before the semi-final of the Scottish Cup next Sunday.

“Rangers will have a tough game, there is no doubt about it.

“Barry Robson has done an excellent job since he has come in.

“One thing about them, they are defensively pretty solid now.

“Rangers need to be at it to make sure that they come back down the road with three points.”

Rangers are undefeated against Aberdeen in their last 14 encounters and Beale’s side will be determined to maintain that record on Sunday.