Stewart Robson has insisted that he does not believe Arsenal have bottled the title race but conceded that they have been too dependent on emotion and passion.

Arsenal scored two late goals to rescue a point at home against Southampton on Friday night but it was their third consecutive draw.

They still have a five-point lead at the top of the league table but they have played two more games than Manchester City and will face the reigning champions next week at the Etihad.

The general consensus is that Arsenal have given up the league in the last three games but Robson does not agree with that assessment.

The former Gunner conceded though that they have been too emotional side and have been too dependent on passion rather than banking on tactical nous in the title race.

While he does not believe Arsenal have bottled the title race, he admitted that they are close to blowing the chance to win the Premier League now.

Robson said on ESPN FC: “Bottling is a strong word.

“My view is that Arsenal are too emotional.

“They have got to the top by being very emotional – whipping up the crowd, having a go at the referee and playing with passion.

“But passion and emotion only get you so far and when you get it wrong, and the manager sometimes gets it wrong, then you see the other side of it.

“They are relying too much on passion and emotion rather than technical ability and tactical understanding.

“I don’t think they are bottling it but I think they might blow it.”

Arsenal now face the prospect of having to win at the Etihad next week to keep their title hopes alive.