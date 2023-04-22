Fixture: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has selected his team to welcome strugglers Nottingham Forest to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

While a top four finish looks a bridge too far for Liverpool at present, a 6-1 thumping of Leeds United in their last match sparked hopes of a strong run of form in the coming weeks.

Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool 1-0 at the City Ground in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season.

The strugglers arrive at Anfield on the back of six consecutive defeats in their last six away games and there is an increasing sense of doom around the Tricky Trees.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool, while Klopp picks a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson at the back.

In midfield, Liverpool field Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah provide the attacking threat.

If Klopp wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool Team vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip