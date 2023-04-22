Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has selected his side and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Toffees are only kept out of the bottom three on goal difference and have suffered back to back defeats heading into today’s game.

Opponents Crystal Palace have been revitalised by the return of Roy Hodgson as manager and the Eagles have climbed up to 12th place.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at Goodison Park, saw Everton run out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton, while at the back Dyche picks a four of Mason Holgate, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, Alex Iwobi and James Garner. Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche can look to the bench to shake things up and his options include Ellis Simms and Tom Davies.

Everton Team vs Crystal Palace

Pickford, Holgate, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Garner, Gray, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Lonergan, Patterson, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Coady, Simms