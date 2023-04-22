Corinthians star Yuri Alberto is being tracked by Premier League pair Everton and West Ham United, with both clubs having scouted him, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 22-year-old Brazilian striker has caught the eye with his performances at Corinthians since joining the club.

He is still new to the Corinthians scene, having only arrived from Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg, initially on loan last summer, and then on a permanent basis in January this year.

Alberto’s stay back in his native Brazil may not last long though as he has interest from the Premier League.

In fact, scouts were sent to Corinthians’ game against Santo Andre last month in order to monitor Alberto as well as his team-mate Roger Guedes.

Alberto is firmly on Everton and West Ham’s radar, with both clubs interested in him.

However, it is claimed he is not currently a priority target for either side and it remains to be seen if the situation changes.

Both Everton and West Ham are expected to be active in the summer transfer market as they look for players who could add to their goalscoring options.