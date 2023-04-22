Former Celtic striker Andy Walker believes that if Ajax come calling for Liel Abada, the Bhoys would be willing to do business.

Abada enjoyed a bright start to his career in Scotland after arriving from Maccabi Petah Tikva in the summer of 2021.

He picked up the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award in his first season but has found full 90-minute football hard to come by this term.

His current situation at Celtic Park has seen speculation of an exit in this summer’s transfer window.

Dutch giants Ajax have been linked with holding an interest in Abada and Walker thinks Celtic would do business, especially as the winger would likely bring in a profit.

“I think Celtic have shown over the last number of years that they are a club that are always willing to do business”, Walker said on Go Radio.

“And if Ajax are in for Abada, from memory, I think he’s got around 10 goals this season but he doesn’t play enough for himself. I think he’s fit.

“I think Celtic will do business.

“They will make a profit from him and they will go and get someone else.”

Walker lauded Abada for his approach while at Celtic Park, but thinks selling players is just part of the Scottish side’s model.

“And you’ve got to say, he’s had a terrific attitude.

“He has been brilliant in big games.

“He’s been brilliant against Rangers.

“He has scored goals on the big occasion and has looked an exciting player.

“Celtic will miss him in as much the same way as they miss [Georgios] Giakoumakis and [Josip] Juranovic.

“These guys come and go and you change the menu pretty regularly.”

If Abada is approaching the end of his time at Celtic then he will be keen to bow out with a domestic treble to his name, something which is within reach for the Bhoys.