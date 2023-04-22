Gary Neville believes it would be a brilliant season for Manchester United if they finish in the top four and also manage to lift another trophy in the form of the FA Cup.

Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night following a shambolic defeat at Sevilla but their season is far from over.

Having already won the EFL Cup this season, Manchester United are also on course to finish in the top four and are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they take on Brighton on Sunday.

They have a six-point cushion over teams outside the top four and Neville believes securing Champions League qualification would mean a good outcome for the club in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge.

However, he believes it could end up being a brilliant season if they also manage to lift the FA Cup at the end of the campaign.

When asked to assess Manchester United’s season, Neville said on Twitter: “A good season if we finish top 4!

“FA Cup win would make it a brilliant season!”

Ten Hag will hope that his Manchester United players lift themselves up and produce a performance at Wembley on Sunday.