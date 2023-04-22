Preston North End star Ryan Ledson feels that Everton loanee Thomas Cannon has the whole world at his feet and stressed the Toffees talent has been brilliant from day one.

Cannon made three appearances for Everton’s senior side before going out on loan to join Championship outfit Preston in January.

The 20-year-old centre forward has so far been brilliant for Ryan Lowe’s side and is on a great goalscoring spree.

Ledson admitted that Cannon has performed admirably for Preston since his arrival and added that the young centre forward keeps his head down and works diligently.

The Preston star is of the view that the Everton loanee has the world at his feet and advised Cannon to stay focused and keep scoring goals.

“Tom Cannon has been absolutely brilliant”, Ledson was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Post.

“He’s a credit to himself and Everton Football Club.

“Since the second he’s come through the door he’s worked hard, got his head down and he’s a nice kid.

“He’s 20 years of age, has the world at his feet and all he needs to do is focus on himself and scoring goals because he can go wherever he wants to be.”

Cannon will be determined to finish the ongoing campaign strongly with Preston to impress his Everton boss Sean Dyche.