David Prutton has questioned Leeds United signing Georginio Rutter as a player for the future and pointed out that the future for the Yorkshire outfit could be in the Championship next season.

Leeds were in search of a goalscorer in the winter transfer window and it raised some eyebrows when they splashed out a club record fee of £36m for the 21-year-old centre forward.

Rutter has failed to solve Leeds’ goalscoring issues and has drawn criticism from several club legends and fans as well.

Prutton pointed out that he has seen no contribution from Rutter so far this season and is unsure whether Leeds thought they were buying a different player than the one they got.

The former Whites star also questioned the theory of Rutter being one for the future as he pointed out that Leeds might be playing in the Championship next season.

Prutton stressed that neglecting the immediate present for a long term plan could prove costly for Leeds, especially if they fail to stay up in the Premier League.

“Individual performances have been left wanting, collectively they’ve not been at it and once again you look at the signings like Georginio Rutter where the contribution isn’t there”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Whether Leeds felt like they bought a different player to what’s been seen at the moment or not I don’t know and there is always talk that he is one for the future.

“But the future could be the Championship and is he going to rip up the Championship? I don’t know.

“The immediacy and short termism sometimes is seen as not the way to operate a football club.

“But if you don’t look after the short term then the longer term and the medium term becomes very, very tough to handle and allied to that are the reports that you read as to what relegation could financially cost the club.”

It remains to be seen if Rutter will make any meaningful contribution at Elland Road before the curtain is drawn on the season.