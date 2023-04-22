Fixture: Fulham vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Gracia will hope to see a reaction from his Leeds side after back-to-back hammerings at home against Crystal Palace and Liverpool where they conceded eleven goals.

Robin Koch will partner Liam Cooper at the heart of their defence in the capital today.

Rasmus Kristensen and Maximilian Wober will play as the full-backs in the team and Weston McKennie and Marc Roca will look to screen the defence from the middle of the park.

Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville will look to provide width and pace in the attacking third and Brenden Aaronson will be tasked with adding creativity from midfield.

Rodrigo is back in the team as well and will be leading the frontline for Leeds as they look to get back to winning ways.

Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto are some of the attacking options Gracia has on the bench today in west London.

Leeds United Team vs Fulham

Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Wober; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Rutter, Gnonto, Bamford