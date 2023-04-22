Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has explained the reason behind his refusal to take up the Leeds United job though he admits the Premier League is Europe’s top league.

Leeds chased Slot after they sacked Jesse Marsch, having admired the work he has done at Dutch giants Feyenoord.

However, the 44-year-old rejected Leeds’ advances in favour of staying put at his current club, where he is set to win the Dutch title.

Explaining his decision, Slot revealed that in spite of his thinking Leeds to be a “nice club,” it was not the right time to leave Feyenoord where he still had so much to play for.

Extending his stay in Rotterdam was also good family-wise, he insists.

“I think Leeds is a very nice club”, Slot told ESPN.nl.

“The moment in the middle of the season, where at Feyenoord you still have so much to play for, I didn’t think that was a good time to leave for England.

“Then there is also a huge challenge at Feyenoord.

“Family-wise, it was also much better to stay here for a while longer.”

Slots admits though that he believes the Premier League is Europe’s top league, even while hinting he could be open to managing in Italy.

“The Premier League is of course the number one league in Europe.

“Although I also follow the developments in Italy with great interest.”

Slot’s Feyenoord side are currently placed on the top of the Eredivisie table, leading Ajax by eight points.