Napoli have identified a potential replacement for defender Min-jae Kim if he leaves the club this summer, which may increase transfer talk, with Tottenham Hotspur amongst the sides linked with him.

The 26-year-old centre-back is having a terrific season at Napoli, who are widely expected to win Serie A in the coming weeks.

Kim’s performances at Napoli have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe with suggestions that Tottenham are keen to snap him up, while Manchester United are also suitors.

The defender has a release clause in his contract, which Napoli have been trying to remove by offering him a new deal.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are putting contingency plans in place in the event Kim leaves.

And it has been claimed that Atalanta’s 19-year-old defender Giorgio Scalvini has been identified as a replacement.

The teenage centre-back is rated highly amongst clubs across Europe and is being scouted by several teams.

Napoli are prepared to make a move for him if Kim decides to move on from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer.

The Serie A giants are still hopeful that the South Korean will agree to spend at least one more season at the club.