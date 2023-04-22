Fixture: Celtic vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

The Bhoys welcome Motherwell to Celtic Park looking for another three points as they cruise to collecting the title at the end of the season.

Celtic have so far collected an astonishing 91 points from 32 games, dropping points in just two matches, while also scoring over 100 goals.

Motherwell have won two of their last three league games, but have not beaten Celtic since 2013.

Joe Hart is in goal for Celtic this afternoon, while at the back Postecoglou picks Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor as a four.

Midfield sees Celtic go with Tomoki Iwata, Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley, while Sead Haksabanovic and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo.

Postecoglou has options to call for from the bench if needed, including Aaron Mooy and Anthony Ralston.

Celtic Team vs Motherwell

Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Iwata, O’Riley, Haksabanovic, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Mooy, Turnbull, Kobayashi, Oh, Bernabei, Summers, Ralston, Vata