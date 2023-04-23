Brighton could face competition from Inter in their pursuit of Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old midfielder is considered a top talent in Italy and several clubs are interested in signing him in the upcoming window.

Roberto De Zerbi has identified him as a top target and has asked Brighton to try and sign him in the summer.

But Frattesi has suitors amongst Serie A’s elite as well with Inter interested in getting their hands on the midfielder.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, he has been identified by the Champions League semi-finalists as a potential target.

Marcelo Brozovic could move on from Inter at the end of the season and they are already seeking a replacement.

It has been claimed that Frattesi is a player Nerazzurri like as a potential replacement for Brozovic.

Frattesi is believed to be keen to prioritise offers from Italy over a move abroad in the summer.

However, Brighton are reportedly working hard behind the scenes to convince the midfielder to move to the Premier League in the coming months.