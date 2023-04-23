Everton loan star Tom Cannon has further convinced Swansea City of his qualities in recent months, including netting against them, and the Welsh side want to snap him up in the summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon is currently in the midst of a loan spell in the Championship at Preston North End, where he has quickly made an impression.

He has shown he knows where the goal is and found the back of the net in Preston’s recent 4-2 loss at Swansea in the Championship.

Swansea were keen on Cannon before he joined Preston on loan and his displays in the Championship, including against them, have now further convinced the Welsh club of the striker’s quality.

They want to take him on loan from Everton for next season and will watch to see what Sean Dyche decides to do with him.

Swansea may even make a cash offer to land Cannon if they lose the services of Joel Piroe.

Dyche is set to run the rule over Cannon in pre-season and a host of clubs are likely to be watching closely to see what Everton want to do with him.

The 20-year-old has struck eight times in 18 outings in the Championship for Preston, further confirming the nose for goal he showed in Under-21s football at Everton.