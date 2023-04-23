Crystal Palace are set to decide imminently what they want to do with goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Butland is currently on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace and his contract at Selhurst Park is due to run out when he returns.

Rangers are expected to be in the market for another goalkeeper in the summer and landing Butland on a free transfer has been floated as an attractive option for the Gers.

However, Crystal Palace could keep hold of Butland as they have an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

It is suggested that Palace’s decision on whether to trigger the extension is now imminent.

Clubs are likely to be watching closely to see whether Crystal Palace choose to keep hold of the goalkeeper.

He could also be in line for a permanent move to Manchester United if the Eagles let him move on.

Butland has been providing cover for David de Gea at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen if he will get a chance between the sticks for the Red Devils before the season ends.