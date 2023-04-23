Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy did not enter the dressing room at St James’ Park, despite being spotted heading down the tunnel towards it, according to the Evening Standard.

Levy watched on as his Tottenham side were taken apart by Newcastle United, being 5-0 down after 20 minutes and ultimately being thrashed 6-1.

Spurs’ top four ambitions have taken a massive blow and the north London club appear to be in crisis.

It had appeared that Levy had headed to the dressing room to speak to the players and staff, but that is not the case.

Despite going down the tunnel and towards the dressing room about 20 minutes after full time, Levy did not go into the dressing room.

The Tottenham supremo did not go in to speak to the players and staff, with Cristian Stellini also confirming he did not see him.

Levy has big decisions on the horizon as he tries to put Tottenham back on track.

He is currently leading the club’s search for a new manager after the exit of Antonio Conte, while there is a big question mark over the future of talisman Harry Kane.