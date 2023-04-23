Jamie Carragher has predicted that Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer despite Spurs being crushed 6-1 by Newcastle United.

Tottenham headed to St James’ Park looking to keep their top four hopes on track on Sunday, but were taken apart by Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle were 5-0 up within 20 minutes as a stunned Spurs simply collapsed in the crunch league clash against top four rivals.

Kane pulled one back for Tottenham shortly after the break, but Newcastle scored again through Callum Wilson to notch an impressive 6-1 win.

There is a big question mark over whether Kane will stay at Tottenham beyond the summer transfer window, especially with the club in crisis, but Carragher is confident he will.

“Kane saga!” Carragher wrote on Twitter.

“[Daniel] Levy will turn down an offer from MU, who will then have to sign another striker this summer.

“Then every top team in the PL has a striker, Kane wants the PL goal record so he won’t go abroad for free the next summer.

“I think he signs for Spurs!”

Kane will now have to inspire Tottenham to bounce back following their mauling in the north east, with European football still to secure.