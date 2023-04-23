Phil Thompson thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp should speak to the referee before the Reds’ meeting with West Ham United to flag up the fouls that Michail Antonio will commit on goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool are due to take on West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday evening and both sides are desperate for points.

The Hammers are breathing easier in the battle against relegation after thrashing Bournemouth on Sunday, but are still not out of the battle.

Liverpool meanwhile need points to keep alive their faint top four hopes and beating West Ham is essential.

Thompson thinks Liverpool will need to be aware of West Ham attacker Antonio, who he believes regularly commits fouls from corner kicks and suggested Klopp should speak to the referee.

“[Tomas] Soucek, had a wonderful season last season because they played long, played diagonal”, Thompson said on LFC TV after the win over Nottingham Forest, looking to the West Ham game.

“He’s had a dreadful season because they are not utilising what he does.

“Antonio, at the corner kicks, he’s going to stand right in front of Ali[sson] and he actually fouls every time.

“If I was Jurgen I’d be having a word in the referee’s ear as you’re walking out because it happens on a regular basis.”

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last encounter between the two teams at the London Stadium.