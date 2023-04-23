Former top flight striker Neil Mellor has admitted he worries for Leeds United, after the Whites slipped deeper into the relegation mire.

Leeds were looking to put two heavy defeats behind them when they travelled to face Fulham on Saturday, but went down to another defeat as the Cottagers won 2-1.

They are now preparing for a crunch clash against Leicester City at Elland Road on Tuesday night and Mellor admits he fears for Leeds.

Leicester are relegation rivals for the Whites and Mellor noted their victory on Saturday, but believes the Foxes now need to follow it up if they are to survive.

“I just worry for Leeds”, Mellor, assessing the relegation battle, said after Liverpool’s win over Nottingham Forest on LFC TV.

“They are on a bad, bad run of form and are struggling at the moment.

“I think Leicester’s victory and a couple of their fixtures may help them; they’ve got a couple of games now where they need to be getting the results.”

Following their meeting with Leicester, Leeds head south to take on Bournemouth before they head into a tough looking run-in.

Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur represent Leeds’ final four games.