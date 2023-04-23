West Ham United star Declan Rice has sent a warning out to Liverpool after the Hammers crushed Bournemouth 4-0 at Dean Court.

David Moyes’ side are looking to secure survival in the Premier League after what has been a disappointing campaign domestically.

They took a massive step towards doing so on Sunday when they beat Bournemouth 4-0 away from home.

The goals were spread around with Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, Rice and Pablo Fornals getting on the scoresheet.

Next up for West Ham is a visit from Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night and Rice warned the Reds that his side relish those types of evenings.

“I’m scoring again, two in a row, back-to-back. There have been a lot of question marks over my scoring ability. A few games to go and hopefully I can keep notching”, Rice was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“The benchmark for [staying in the Premier League] a standard season is 40 points, so it is important we don’t get too comfortable.

“We have Liverpool next and we relish those kind of nights.”

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday and the Reds are looking to put together a lengthy winning run to keep alive their top four chances.