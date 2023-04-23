Fixture: Bournemouth vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have officially announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

Hosts Bournemouth sit in 14th place in the Premier League standings, two points and a place better off than West Ham, in what is a congested bottom half of the table.

The Hammers head into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Gent in the Europa Conference League, but boss David Moyes will want to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

The earlier meeting between the two teams saw West Ham win 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham today, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Aaron Cresswell.

Midfield sees Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek picked, while Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Danny Ings and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Bournemouth

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Cornet, Fornals, Downes, Ings, Kehrer, Lanzini, Ogbonna, Emerson