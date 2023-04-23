Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team to take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Interim Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini is aiming to lead Spurs to a top four finish and Champions League football and will be aware of the importance of today’s game.

Newcastle currently sit in fourth place and are just three points ahead of fifth placed Spurs, albeit having played a game fewer than the visitors.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in north London, finished 2-1 to Newcastle.

The experienced Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham today, while in defence Stellini goes with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic.

Midfield sees Spurs look towards Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp to control the game, while further forward Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Stellini wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where his options include Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Skipp, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Mundle, Devine, Danjuma, Richarlison