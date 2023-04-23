Barry Ferguson is of the view that Ryan Jack’s injury will be a major blow for Rangers ahead of their Scottish Cup clash with Celtic next weekend.

The 31-year-old midfielder has proven himself a key figure in Michael Beale’s midfield by forming a partnership with new boy Nicolas Raskin.

Jack was sidelined against St. Mirren last weekend and Beale has confirmed that the veteran midfielder is set to miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic due to an injury.

Ferguson stressed that Jack is an important player in Beale’s set-up and added that Rangers have benefited from his partnership with Raskin in the middle, which they will miss out on in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The former Rangers star also stated that Jack is a player with many great qualities and stressed that with age, he has become even better.

“I think that is a major blow”, Ferguson said on Go Radio.

“I think Ryan Jack is so important to Rangers.

“I think he’s struck up a really good partnership with Raskin in the middle of the pitch.

“So he is definitely going to be missing next weekend’s semi final against Celtic, which I think will hurt Rangers.

“Ryan Jack is a player who has got a lot of qualities.

“I think he is getting better as he gets older. The only issue with Ryan is he picks up some niggling injuries.

“Looking ahead to next week that’s a body-blow to Rangers.”

Rangers’ game against Celtic in the Scottish Cup is the Gers’ opportunity to make sure their rivals do not finish the season with a domestic treble.