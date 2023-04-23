Rangers have scouted Blackpool striker Jerry Yates in consecutive games over the last fortnight as they step up their interest in him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Yates has been on Rangers’ radar for some time and the Gers are expected to have cash to play with in the summer transfer window as they seek to back Michael Beale.

Now the Gers are carrying out crucial further checks and their top scout John Brown watched Yates in action in back to back games over the last fortnight.

Yates is currently in the middle of trying to keep Blackpool afloat in the Championship.

It is claimed Rangers are hoping they may be able to bag a bargain in Yates in the summer, with Blackpool tipped to accept less than the £5m they have been looking for.

The 26-year-old striker has found the back of the net 13 times in 40 Championship games for Blackpool so far this season.

He has recently gone on a goal spree and struck in three consecutive games, against QPR, Coventry City and Preston North End.

Yates still has another year left to run on his contract at Blackpool.