Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers sit in second place in the table, 13 points behind leaders Celtic, but can cut the gap to ten points if they win today.

Perhaps more importantly, with the Scottish Cup semi-final on the horizon, Gers boss Michael Beale will be looking to build momentum and confidence with a good result at Aberdeen.

He is without key midfielder Ryan Jack, while Ryan Kent and Connor Goldson are not risked.

Allan McGregor is between the sticks for Rangers this afternoon, while at the back Beale goes with James Tavernier, John Souttar, Ben Davies and Borna Barisic.

The middle of the park sees Rangers deploy John Lundstram and Nicolas Raskin, while Todd Cantwell also plays. Malik Tillman and Fashion Sakala support Alfredo Morelos.

If Beale needs to shake things up he has options to turn to off the bench, including Leon King and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic, Raskin, Lundstram, Cantwell, Tillman, Sakala, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Yilmaz, Hagi, Matondo, Kamara, Arfield, King, Lovelace, Rice