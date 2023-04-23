Fixture: Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur to St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies saw their resurgence checked by Aston Villa in their last outing as Unai Emery’s men eased to a 3-0 win at Villa Park.

Now back at home and with the backing of the fans, Eddie Howe will look for Newcastle to return to winning ways and strengthen their grip on a top four spot.

Howe is still unable to call on winger Allan Saint-Maximin, while Emil Krafth is looking at returning next season.

Newcastle have Nick Pope between the sticks, while as a back four, Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

Midfield is comprised of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Joelinton and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Gordon, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson