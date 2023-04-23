Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has warned the Reds about the threat West Ham United will pose on Wednesday night, but feels the Hammers’ fans could push their team to play into the visitors’ hands.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday to keep the flame of their top four challenge still flickering, but need to follow it up with another victory in the capital in midweek.

David Moyes’ Hammers will provide the opposition and former Liverpool defender Thompson is wary.

He warned Liverpool that they will need to make sure they have the right mentality because West Ham are sure to attack them.

However, he feels that the fans urging West Ham to attack could play right into Liverpool’s hands.

Thompson said on LFC TV after the win over Forest: “West Ham will be really tough.

“They had a great European win in midweek. They will be going for it and I just think we need to get on that roll.

“We’ve got to go down there with a proper mentality because they will have a go at us because their fans demand it.

“It’s a little bit like the Leeds fans because sometimes they get sucked into that attack and that suits us.”

West Ham thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 on Sunday to prepare for their meeting with Liverpool at the London Stadium.