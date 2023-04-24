Aston Villa have checked up on Valencia midfielder Andre Almeida as they look towards backing Unai Emery in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Villans have seen a change in their fortunes since the arrival of the Spaniard in November, winning 12 of the 19 Premier League games they have played.

Now with the dreams of European football very much a possibility at Villa Park, the 51-year-old has started making preparations for the summer.

There are two players from La Liga that Emery is keeping an eye on, one of them being Valencia’s Almeida and the other being Tottenham Hotspur loan star Giovani Lo Celso, who currently plies his trade with Villarreal.

Almeida, who is enjoying his first season in Spanish football, has managed to feature in 27 of the club’s 30 league games.

He has also made his presence felt in front of goal, making five goal contributions.

Aston Villa are now keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as they mull a possible swoop.

Almeida, who also has admirers in the shape of Brighton, could be available for the right price, especially if Valencia are relegated from La Liga.