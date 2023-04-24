Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne is attracting interest from Ligue 1 side Nice ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Digne has found his 90-minute appearances limited since the appointment of Unai Emery as Aston Villa manager in November.

The former Everton man has largely lost his slot in the team to winter transfer window arrival Alex Moreno.

He could be on the move from Aston Villa in the summer and is now drawing interest from French side Nice.

Nice have Fulham left-back Joe Bryan on their books, but the 29-year-old’s contract at the Allianz Riviera is coming to an end and they have already started looking for alternatives.

Digne, who represents France at international level, moved to England from Barcelona in 2018 and is an experienced campaigner.

He had been in impressive form for Everton before falling out with then manager Rafael Benitez and eventually sealing a deal away from Goodison Park in January last year.

He has a long-term contract with Aston Villa that runs until the summer of 2026, but may not see that out.