Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has not given up on the prospect of staying at Inter beyond the end of his current loan stint but the Serie A giants are not warm to the idea of re-signing him in the summer.

Lukaku joined Inter from Chelsea on an expensive loan deal last summer but his return to the San Siro has not been a success yet.

He scored twice against Empoli at the weekend and even netted a goal against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

But he has found the back of the net just nine times this season and Inter are not excited about wanting to extend his loan stay, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lukaku is still pushing to continue at the San Siro beyond the end of the current season.

He fought hard to secure a return to Inter last summer from Chelsea but is not keen to return to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian wants to stay at Inter and is aware that he needs to continue to score goals and change the minds of the club’s hierarchy.

Inter are very much inclined towards investing their money in a striker who will sign a longer-term contract.

The Serie A giants do not want to sign Lukaku on another expensive loan given his performances this season.

And the Nerazzurri do not have the funds to pay a big transfer to Chelsea for his services as well.