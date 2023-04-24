Bradford City have been tipped off about young Rangers goalkeeper Lewis Budinauckas as they eye a possible raid on Ibrox, according to the Daily Record.

The shot-stopper has been a regular with Rangers’ B team and has featured in 26 Lowland League matches so far this season, managing six clean sheets.

Rangers though are not the only club Budinauckas has played for, with the goalkeeper having gone out on loan to Raith Rovers and Civil Service Strollers.

Now Bradford are keen and it is claimed they have been tipped off about Budinauckas, with the English League Two side looking at a swoop.

Hughes and his team are keen on signing a young development goalkeeper.

The club’s scouting team have floated the name of the 20-year-old, who could move across the border in the summer.

Budinauckas could be tempted by the idea of a switch south of the border to Bradford.

He has been a member of Scotland’s Under-21 squad, but is yet to take to the field for them having been on the bench once in the European Under-21 Championship qualifiers in 2021.