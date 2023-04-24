Micah Richards has admitted he is baffled by Leeds United splashing the cash to sign Georginio Rutter while in the midst of a relegation battle.

When many felt that Leeds would bring in a striker ready to hit the ground running during the January transfer window, they splashed the cash to sign Rutter from Hoffenheim.

The Frenchman arrived at Elland Road having scored just twice in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim this term and he has played a bit-part role from the bench for Leeds.

Richards is baffled by Leeds not signing someone ready to hit the ground running or even bringing someone in on loan to then reassess in the summer.

He said on BBC Radio 5 live’s Monday Night Club: “Rutter is the one for me though.

“He signed for a lot of money and he’s not even getting a kick.

“You sign a 21-year-old to almost stand in for or replace [Patrick] Bamford and he’s not played.

“When you talk about a plan, I do not understand what the plan was.

“Surely if you are spending that sort of money then you get someone ready-made or on loan to see you out to the end of the season and then you go again.



“If they go to the Championship, God knows how long it will take them to get back.”

It remains to be seen if Rutter will be given a chance to impress on Tuesday night when Leeds play host to Leicester City in a crunch Premier League clash at Elland Road.