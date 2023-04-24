Joey Barton has revealed that he will field a strong Bristol Rovers team against league leaders Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday and stated that he wants to see what his team can do against the promotion chasers.

Bristol Rovers have secured their League One safety, but they are winless in their last three games.

Now, Barton will take his side to lock horns with Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth side, who are currently top of League One table.

Barton admitted that his side will have to perform better than they have in the last few games and stressed that he will not take the game against Plymouth lightly and will pick a strong team on Tuesday.

The Bristol Rovers boss also added that he wants to measure what his players are capable of doing when faced against a Championship chasing side away from home.

“From our perspective, we have got to be better and as I said, we will go to Plymouth and we will pick a strong team”, Barton told Bristol Rovers’ media.

“As strong as we can because it is important we maintain the integrity of the competition.

“Obviously, I want to see what our group can do to bay off a baying crowd and a Championship chasing team.”

Tuesday’s encounter between both teams is going to be their fourth matchup of the season and Bristol Rovers will be determined to bounce back from their winless run.