Former Scotland defender Willie Miller has criticised the indifferent attitude shown by Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on the pitch in the 2-0 loss against Aberdeen, insisting that he could not have played with someone like that.

The Colombian striker was guilty of showing slackness that resulted in the Dons scoring their opening goal in the 48th minute via Liam Scales.

Miller, who followed the action on Sunday, is critical of Morelos’ uninterested showing on the pitch, insisting that had he been a team-mate of Morelos he would have refused to play with him.

The 26-year-old, who is set to leave the club at the end of his contract this June, appeared to be non-existent, according to Miller.

He feels if Morelos had been sharp and hungry then he would not have allowed the opening goal to happen.

“If you have a sharp striker that the game means something for him, then he doesn’t allow that to happen”, Miller said on BBC Sportsound.

“I’m sorry, but I just thought throughout the game he was non-existent.

“I just couldn’t play with someone like that.

“At the very least you are asking for effort.

“He just didn’t give that.

“He looks as though he isn’t interested to be perfectly honest.”

Morelos is not expected to be the only player exiting through the Ibrox door with a number of others also set to follow suit.