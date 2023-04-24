Barnsley boss Michael Duff has admitted he has been told that Ipswich Town are statistically the best side in League One at present and is relishing the chance to take them on.

Ipswich under Kieran Mckenna are in second place in the league table and they boast the record of most goals scored this season as well as the record of fewest goal conceded so far in this campaign.

The Tractor Boys are five points short securing automatic promotion this season and they are next set to face fellow promotion chasers Barnsley at Oakwell on Tuesday.

Duff is expecting a brilliant game with a different atmosphere at Oakwell and pointed out that although Ipswich are not on the top of the league table, statistically he has been told they are the best team in the history of the League One.

The Barnsley boss is of the view that McKenna’s side are full of quality players and stressed that Ipswich have a distinct style of play.

“It’ll be a great game that everyone wants to be involved in”, Duff told Barnsley’s official website.

“I’m sure the atmosphere will be slightly different to what it was on Saturday.

“It’s a brilliant game and they’re bringing 5,000.

“Statistically, they’re the best team in League One history, so I’ve been told.

“It’s a data-run club, so we get a lot of data on opposition.

“They’re not top of the league, but statistically they’re the best in League One history.

“A lot gets made about the money they’ve spent – which they have, there’s no getting away from it – but they’re a big club and have got some good players and a definite way of playing, so it should be a really good game.”

Ipswich are undefeated in their last six encounters with Barnsley at Oakwell and it remains to be seen whether McKenna’s men will be able keep that record going.