Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has softened his stance regarding the possibility of going to Tottenham Hotspur and is opening up to taking over the vacant manager’s post, according to talkSPORT.

The Lilywhites have just parted ways with their interim manager Cristian Stellini following a disappointing 6-1 defeat against Newcastle United, with Ryan Mason taking over.

The search for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte drags on though, with the name of Nagelsmann yet again gaining momentum.

Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Chelsea had been showing interest in Nagelsmann, but he withdrew from the mix following talk with the Blues.

It had been suggested Nagelsmann was cool on taking over at Tottenham, but it is now suggested his stance is softening.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is keen on appointing Nagelsmann and it now remains to be seen whether they can finally convince the German.

Tottenham have been without a permanent manager for over a month after the club sacked Antonio Conte following an outburst against his players and the board in a press conference.

Mason will be looking to guide Tottenham to as high a finish as possible for a new manager to then inherit.