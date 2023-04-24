Liverpool are aware of Chelsea star Mason Mount’s personal terms demands as they look at signing him in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old midfielder will enter the final 12 months of his contract with the Blues after the end of this season and Chelsea are trying to negotiate a new deal with Mount.

Mount feels underpaid at Chelsea and the Blues’ new offers have so far failed to impress the English international.

Several clubs are interested in Mount’s signature and are keeping tabs on his contract situation.

Liverpool are keen on adding the 24-year-old to their midfield department in the summer and it has been suggested that Mount and the Reds’ representatives are in contact regarding a move.

It has been claimed that Liverpool are well aware of Mount’s personal terms regarding a future move to Anfield.

Chelsea will want a transfer fee in the region of £70m for Mount; however, if they fail to convince the player to sign a new deal, it would open up room for negotiation.

It has been suggested that Mount’s priority is to stay at Chelsea, but failing to agree on a deal could open an avenue for a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.