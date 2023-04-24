Former Leeds United star Simon Walton has insisted that the Whites hierarchy and their recruitment process need to come under fire for their mismanagement of the squad.

Leeds are in deep trouble after losing 2-1 at Fulham and are sitting just a point above teams in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

The Whites have lost their last three league games on the bounce and are now being considered amongst the favourites to drop into the relegation zone towards the final weeks of the season.

Javi Gracia is facing a lot of flank for Leeds’ recent downturn in form but Walton feels that there is only so much he can do to hide the flaws in the squad.

The former Leeds star stressed that the Whites hierarchy and their recruitment need to be questioned as there was little thinking in some of the players the club have signed in recent windows.

Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The thought process behind some of the signings and some of the people who have been brought in needs to be questioned.

“I know for a manager, it lays at your door at the end of the day, but there comes a point where there is only so much you can do.

“Sometimes you have to look above.”

Some Leeds fans have chanted against Victor Orta, the club’s director of football, to show their disdain for the club’s poor recruitment.