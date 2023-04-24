Leeds United Under-21s manager Michal Pujdak has insisted his aim is to make the Whites youngsters ready for their next step in senior football by engraving the week in and week out winning mentality.

The Whites Under-21s side have performed well so far this season and are in second place in Premier League 2 Division 2 with 42 points from 19 games.

On Sunday, Leeds managed to secure an important 3-1 victory against Middlesbrough despite trailing 1-0 in the first half.

The Leeds Under-21s are undefeated in their last seven games and Pujdak stressed the importance of maintaining consistency.

Pujdak also stated that the young players in Leeds academy are maturing very well and highlighted their aim to aid the youngsters in making the step up in the next stage of their career by implementing a winning mentality in them.

“The lads enjoy coming into work every day”, Pujdak told LUTV.

“We are at the stage where they are maturing nicely.

“We are getting them ready for the next stage of their careers and that’s what it is.

“Real football is about winning week after week and being able to repeat it on a consistent basis, so we’re looking forward to it.”

With one more game remaining, Pujdak’s boys need one point to secure automatic promotion to Division 1 and they are set to face West Bromwich Albion Under-21s on Friday.