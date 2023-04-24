Richard Keys believes that Everton and Leeds United are in a group of four clubs that will provide the two of the three teams to go down from the Premier League this season.

Everton dropped into the relegation zone this weekend after they only managed a point at Crystal Palace while Leicester City beat Wolves.

Leeds’ troubles deepened as well after they lost their third game on the trot when Fulham beat them 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

And just a point now separates Leeds from the teams in the relegation zone and there are now real fears that they could go down in the final six games of the campaign.

Keys is pleased to see David Moyes and West Ham move away from the relegation zone and does not feel Leicester will go down as well.

However, the veteran broadcaster believes Everton and Leeds have a real chance of getting relegated this season.

He wrote on his personal blog: “I’m pleased for David Moyes. West Ham aren’t going down.

“I don’t believe Leicester are either.

“For me, it’s Southampton – and two from Everton, [struggling] Forest, Leeds and Bournemouth.

“And it’s going to be fascinating. See you next week.”

Leeds and Leicester will square up against each other at Elland Road on Tuesday night in a relegation six-pointer.