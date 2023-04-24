Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has commended the job Barry Robson has been doing as the interim manager of Aberdeen and insists that the 44-year-old is presenting his case nicely to become the club’s permanent boss.

Since the dismissal of Jim Goodwin in January, the Dons have played as many as ten games under the former Scotland international, winning eight and losing just two of those.

Among the eight was Sunday’s 2-0 win against Rangers and Lennon believes that the 44-year-old did a commendable job in not allowing the visitors open the scoring because had they done that, they would have won the game easily.

“If Rangers had gone 1-0 up then they would have probably won the game comfortably”, Lennon said on PLZ Soccer.

“But kudos to Barry. You know, I thought that’s four or five games in a row now. He’s done a brilliant job in turning things around for Aberdeen.”

With the third-placed side expected to seek the appointment of a permanent manager when the season ends, Lennon believes that Robson is giving a fantastic audition, along with his support staff Steve Agnew and Liam Fox.

Hence even if the situation changes a bit, the 51-year-old is of the opinion that Robson will adjust to it and do a commendable job as the permanent manager.

“You know, he’s making a fantastic audition for the job.

“I don’t know if anyone could come in and do a better job than Barry has done and he’s got good staff in there with Steve Agnew and Liam Fox.

“You know an interim job can be difficult or it can be easy.

“There’s no pressure on you and you become friends with all the players.

“When you get the job permanently things change a little bit.

“But I think Barry is mature enough and has been at Aberdeen long enough to know the culture of the club, the environment of the club.

“And we’re seeing that now.”

Aberdeen are currently well-placed to secure a Europa Conference League spot at the end of the season, leading fourth-placed Hearts by five points.