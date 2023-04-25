Argentina Under-20 manager Javier Mascherano has held talks in England over getting Alejandro Garnacho for the World Cup next month but the Red Devils are still unlikely to release the player.

The 18-year-old winger has established himself in the first-team squad this season under Erik ten Hag and has made a major impact on the Manchester United team.

He is currently recovering from an injury but Ten Hag has been confident of getting him back in action for the last few weeks of the season.

But Argentina want him for the Under-20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place in the South American country from 20th May onwards.

Manchester United are reportedly not ready to release the Argentinian but according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Mascherano is trying his best to get his star player in the squad.

He has been in England for talks with Manchester United and Garnacho in order to get the teenager as part of his team.

However, he is facing an uphill task in convincing the Red Devils as they remain determined to keep him.

Manchester United want Garnacho involved in the last few games of the season and the FA Cup final.

Garnacho will have to miss the domestic cup final against Manchester City on 3rd June if he plays in the Under-20 World Cup.