Aston Villa are interested in taking Roma striker Tammy Abraham back to England in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old striker has had a difficult season at Roma and has scored just seven times in 31 Serie A appearances in the ongoing campaign.

There are suggestions that Roma are prepared to listen to offers for a player they signed for €45m from Chelsea in 2021.

Abraham is believed to be open to a return to the Premier League and could be back in familiar surroundings at Villa Park.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Aston Villa are considering taking him back to the Midlands in the summer transfer window.

The forward spent a season at Aston Villa on loan where he scored 26 times in 40 appearances for the club.

With the Midlands club on the cusp of qualifying for Europe, Unai Emery wants to further strengthen the forward line in the summer.

And Aston Villa are seriously considering making an offer to sign a striker who was very popular during his loan spell at the club.

They could face competition from Napoli, who have identified Abraham as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.