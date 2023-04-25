Aston Villa’s interest in Giovani Lo Celso may not yet go anywhere, with the player’s future set to be in the hands of the new Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Lo Celso was taken to Tottenham by Mauricio Pochettino, but has struggled to live up to expectations in the capital and has been loaned out.

The Argentine is at Spanish side Villarreal on loan and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to snap him up in the summer transfer window.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, while Emery does want Lo Celso, it is far from certain he will succeed in taking him to Aston Villa.

It is claimed that Lo Celso’s future will be decided by the next Tottenham boss.

He remains on the books in north London and the next Tottenham manager will assess what he wants to do with Lo Celso.

Villa are likely to continue to monitor Lo Celso’s situation as the summer transfer window approaches.

Lo Celso has clocked a total of 22 appearances for Villarreal so far this season, finding the back of the net once and providing two assists.