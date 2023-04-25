Marseille are almost certain not to try and extend Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares’ stay at the club beyond the end of the current season.

Tavares had a disappointing first season at Arsenal and was loaned out to Marseille in the last summer transfer window.

The Portuguese has made 26 league appearances for the French giants and has six goals to his name this season.

But it emerged recently that the coaches at Marseille are frustrated by his inability to carry out instructions properly.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Tavares is almost certain to return to Arsenal this summer.

Marseille do not have an option to buy him at the end of the season and they are not interested in keeping him.

The French giants are not expected to make any attempt to try and extend his stay beyond the end of his current loan stint.

They have already started the process of seeking a replacement and have their eyes on Lille’s Timothy Weah.

It remains to be seen whether Tavares gets an opportunity to find a place in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad in pre-season this summer.