Burnley winger Manuel Benson is being monitored by European giants such as Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Benson joined the Clarets last summer from Royal Antwerp and has made a major impact in Burnley earning promotion to the Premier League.

He has scored ten times in the Championship this season and has been one of the architects of Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign.

The Belgian is expected to play a major role for the Clarets next season in the Premier League but his performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe.

It has been claimed that Inter, Dortmund and Marseille have been keeping tabs on the winger.

They have been left impressed with the way the winger has performed in the Championship this season.

Burnley are facing the threat of potentially losing one of their stars to one of the big European clubs this summer.

However, with promotion in their bag, Burnley have the financial muscle to ignore offers for Bernson in the next transfer window.

Vincent Kompany is unlikely to want to see one of his big players leave ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.