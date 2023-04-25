Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon has questioned why Georginio Rutter was not involved in the Whites’ 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Leeds headed into a crucial Premier League game with their relegation rivals looking to make Elland Road advantage count and pick up three points.

They did go ahead when Luis Sinisterra struck in the first half, but dropped back deeper in the second period and conceded when Jamie Vardy struck with ten minutes left.

Hitman Patrick Bamford missed a golden chance to score a second for Leeds, but rather than focusing only on the striker, Kilgallon questioned why Rutter was not called for by boss Javi Gracia.

Club-record signing Rutter sat on the bench throughout and Kilgallon asked whether the striker may not be performing well in training.

“Patrick has missed a sitter there, but what about Rutter?”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s six foot two, he’s rapid. Can we put him on? What’s he up to?

“Is he training properly? Does he want to come on? We need him. We need to mix it up.”

And he added: “£30m for him, what’s he doing in training?

“You’ve got to ask the question, what is he doing that’s not even getting him ten, fifteen minutes in a real crucial game for us.”



Eyebrows were raised in some quarters at Leeds bringing in Rutter from Hoffenheim on the back of the striker scoring just two goals in the Bundesliga this season.

And at present the club record signing is not being counted upon by Gracia, despite Leeds’ need for goals.