Danny Mills has bemoaned the standard of refereeing during Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City, pointing to one incident where Brenden Aaronson clashed with James Maddison.

The two relegation rivals played out an entertaining and at times frantic 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Tuesday night which did neither any favours in their battle to survive in the Premier League.

Leeds picked up four yellow cards in the encounter, with Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Rodrigo all going into the book.

Mills feels that Aaronson, on off the bench, should also have been booked as in his view he forearm smashed Maddison when the two clashed in the closing stages at Elland Road.

A foul was given by the referee, which further baffled the former England star as he was at a loss to see how a yellow card could not be given if the incident was spotted.

Mills said on talkSPORT: “Even so [if Maddison was playing for the foul] that’s still a booking.

“He’s just forearm smashed him.

“As he turns back inside, he knows exactly what he’s doing.

“Shall we call it just a little bit naughty.

“I don’t understand. The referee gives the foul, what has he seen? How does he not see that as a booking?”

Leeds boss Javi Gracia opted to start with Aaronson on the bench, but introduced him in the 68th minute.

Next up for the Whites is a visit to Bournemouth, while Leicester are due to play host to Everton.