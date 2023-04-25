Former Premier League star Damien Delaney has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Eric Dier’s form as a defender has nosedived this season.

Tottenham are still reeling from the 6-1 mauling they suffered at Newcastle United over the weekend.

The manner of the defeat led to the sacking of Cristian Stellini on Monday and Ryan Mason is now in charge of the squad until the end of the season on an interim basis.

Spurs are now searching for a new permanent manager but Delaney believes their problems started when Mauricio Pochettino was not properly backed and was later sacked.

He stressed that Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris are ageing superstars, Heung-Min Son looks short of confidence but he is really worried about Dier.

The former Premier League defender pointed out that his form has been poor for a while now.

He said on Off the Ball: “They needed to give Pochettino the backing and they didn’t, which is the reason he went.

“They kind of chose the cheaper option and tried to half-ass it.

“He left in 2019 and that’s two, three, four years of half measures.

“Harry Kane is pushing on in age, Lloris is pushing on, probably not the player he was, Son doesn’t look the player he was, Dier clearly has fallen off the side of a cliff; it [the Newcastle game] is not the first time that he played poorly.”

It remains to be seen whether Dier starts when Tottenham host Manchester United at home on Thursday night.